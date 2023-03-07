Rebecca Mae Treat, 92, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023.
Rebecca was born May 31, 1930, in Marshall, AR. She married husband Alfred on August 5, 1949.
She was preceeded in death by husband, Alfred Treat.
Rebecca is survived by her sister, Kathryn Myatt, of Dallas, TX; two brothers, Daniel Myatt and his wife Clara Nell, of Hot Springs, AR, and James Myatt and his wife, Sara, of Vilonia, AR, as well as her three daughters, Alicia Watts and her husband, John, Mary Treat, and Kathy Grady, and her husband, Jim; four granddaughters, and eight great grandkids.
Visitation will start at 10 a.m. at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home, in Branson, MO on Monday, March 6, with services to immediately follow at 11 a.m. in the Snapp-Bearden Chapel, officiated by Rebecca’s Son-In-Law, John Watts. Reverend Watts will also officiate the burial, which will immediately follow the service, at the Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery in Branson.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.