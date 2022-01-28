Gary Wayne Hampton, 73, of Kansas City Mo. died on Jan. 20, 2022.
Gary was born on July 29, 1948, in Forsyth, Mo., to Sherman and Ethel Hampton.
He was proceeded in death by his parents Sherman and Ethel Hampton, his brothers Denzil Hampton, Donnie Hampton and Lonnie Hampton and his infant sister Nadine Hampton.
He is survived by his wife Linda Kay Hampton, his son Jason (Denna) Hampton, his brother Carl (Mary) Hampton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.