Memorial services for Kelly Drue Prifti will be announced at a later date.
She died on April 7, 2022. Kelly was born on June 22, 1971 in St. Louis, Mo., to John Davis and Susan (Casey) Davis.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Luther Davis.
She is survived by her mother Susan Bennett and step-father Dave Bennett.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
