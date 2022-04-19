Services for Delores Kaneaster, 87, of Powersite, MO, were held April 19, 2022 in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo. Delores was laid to rest next to her husband Loyd in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, MO.
She died on April 14, 2022.
Delores was born on Sept. 26, 1934 in Millville, New Jersey, to Raymond and Margaret (Coverdale) Stiles.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Loyd, sons, Ronald Fralick and Joseph Stiles, brothers George and Larry Stiles, and sisters Ethel Dorman and Jean Fazzalari.
She is survived by her children, Raymond Stiles, Louise Jungbauer and Carol Prevatt.
