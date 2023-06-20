Katherine T. McEntire, 92, of Kirbyville, MO passed away on June 16, 2023 at Shepherd of the Hills Living Center in Branson.
Katherine was born Aug. 21, 1930 in Englewood, CO, the daughter of Hugh E. and Thelma E. (Lay) Clark. Katherine married Clinton Samuel McEntire on June 27, 1963.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, Hugh Babione; and one grandson.
Katherine is survived by her son Clarence Babione and his wife Jane of Republic, MO.
Graveside services were held Monday, June 19, in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
Services were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson.
