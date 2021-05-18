A Celebration of Life for Ryan Lee Hedberg 28, of Forsyth, Mo., was held May 16, 2021. He died on May 7, 2021.
Ryan was born on Feb. 2 1993., in Rockford, IL.
He is preceded in death by his, great grandparents, grandfather Craig Spangler, his son, Mason Hedberg.
Ryan is survived by his wife, Erica, and his sons, Evan and Riley Hedberg, his parents Ronald and Candy (Spangler) Hedberg, his siblings, Cody and Jerica (Jones) Hedberg, Dakota and Julie (Hedberg) Kreiser, his Grandparents, Fred and Janet Hedberg, Frank and Connie Kelchner.
