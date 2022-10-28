Jimmie Andrew Bowman, 84, of Branson, MO passed away October 25, 2022.
Jimmie was born on December 22, 1937, in Purdy, MO, the son of Loyd and Hazel (Smith) Bowman.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Marjorie June Bowman.
Jimmie is survived by his brother Eddie Dennis Bowman of Purdy, MO; two nieces Joanna (Dan
ny) Eakin of Reeds Spring, MO and Gina Gayle Brown of Lindale, TX; two nephews Johnny Lynn Bowman of Purdy, MO and Jeremy Bowman of Branson West, MO.
A memorial service will be held 1:30 p.m. on Sunday Oct. 30, 2022, at Branson Church of Christ, located at 307 S. 7th Street in Branson.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
