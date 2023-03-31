Diane Elaine Degonia, 78, of Branson, MO passed away on February 18, 2023.
She was born on January 1, 1945, in San Fernando Valley, CA.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Mildred (Trottier) Lloyd; husband, Richard Wayne Degonia; husband, Albert William Olson; son, Richard Dean Degonia; two sisters: Donna Mae Smith and Gail Benci; stepson, James Olson; and granddaughter, Katie.
Diane is survived by her son, Darryl (Shelly) Degonia of Eastvale, CA; daughter, Diedre Archer of Branson, MO; two stepdaughters: Jeane (David) Wilson of Bend, OR and Joanie (Renado) Mendes of Bend, OR; fifteen grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren; sister, Bertie Hakker of Kingsburg, CA.
No formal service is planned, but family would like to encourage all her loved ones to express their love and honor through her online website.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
