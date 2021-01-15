Celebration of life will be held at a later date for Mary JoAnn Carlson, 77, of Reeds Spring, Mo.
She died Jan. 10, 2021.
She was born March 16,1943 in Burlington, Iowa., She was the daughter of Walter McCannon and Marjorie Roberts McCannon. She was a loving wife of Wilbur Carlson of Nebraska.
She was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Marjorie (Roberts) McCannon; son Jerry Everett; and a great-granddaughter.
She is survived by her children Timothy (Joy) Everett of Elizabeth City, N.C., Micheal (Amy) Everett of Kentucky ,Janella and Jennifer Everett of Reeds Spring, Mo., and sister Brenda (Robert) Lowe of Galena, Mo.
Cremation was under the direction of Snapp Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory of Branson, Missouri.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.