The Celebration of life for Barry Dewayne Wilson, 66 of Hollister, Mo., Formerly of Grove, Okla., Will be held on May 13, 2021 at 5:30 pm at Christ Church at the Crossroads, 56900 E Highway 59, Afton, Okla. 74343.
He died on May 6, 2021. Barry was born Oct. 27, 1954 In Pittsburg, Kan., To Winfred Wilson and Donna Wilson Merryman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Winfred Wilson, Donna (Wilson) Merryman and Stepfather Jerry Merryman. Brothers Jimmy, Arthur (Art) and Sister Susan (Suzi) Avers. and grandchildren Samuel and Faith Kramer.
He is survived by his wife, Vickie (Chubb) Wilson. Daughter Jamie (Rance) Kitlen, of Grove, Okla., Daughter Kelly (Errol) Kramer, of Ohio., Brother Mike Wilson of Kan., Terry (Diana) Wilson, of Ohio., Sisters Virginia (Gary) Wren, of Calif., Sherri (Bruce) Adams, of Kan., Amy (Mike) Pearce, of Kan., Brother-in-law Kirk (Mindy) Chubb.
Local arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
