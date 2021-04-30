No services will be held for Robert Glen Gustason, age 77, of Hollister, Mo.
He died on April 25, 2021.
Robert was born on Oct. 28, 1943, In Clinton, Mo., The son of Glenn and Lola (Headley) Gustason.
He was preceded in death by his, parents.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Gustason, of Nixa, Mo., Son, James Gustason of Springfield, Mo., And daughter, Aimee (Michael) Butler of Kirkwood, Mo., And his sister, Carolyn (John) McClaren of Springdale, Ark.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozark.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.