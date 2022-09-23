Roberta Darlene (Henderson) Richardson, 66, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Inez Henderson and two granddaughters, Becca and Samantha.
Roberta is survived by her two children Chris Henderson of Reeds Spring, MO and Jackie Potts of Mountain Grove, MO; eight grandchildren Brett, Taylor, Jessie, Austin, Mackenzie, Keegan, Mira and Jaxon; several great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home in Mountain Grove, Missouri to assist the family with the final expenses. No services planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home in Mountain Grove, MO.
