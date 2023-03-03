Jeanne Sullinger, 70, of Branson, passed away on February 27, 2023 in Springfield, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Mary Sullinger; her twin sister Jeanette; her brothers, Curt and Kerry; and a nephew, Alan. She was also preceded in death by a beloved cousin, Velma Sullenger.
Jeanne is survived by her brother Joey and his wife Candy; nephews, Joey and Matt; and her aunt, Belle Rhoads. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Gaye Sullinger along with several cousins.
No services are planned at this time. Jeanne will be laid to rest next to her sister Jeanette in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
