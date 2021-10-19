A memorial service for Patrick “Kevin” Brogdon, 62, of Berryville, Ark., will be 10a.m. Oct. 30, 2021, at Nelson’s Funeral Home in Berryville, Ark., with Michael Castner officiating. He died on Oct.1, 2021. Patrick was born on Nov. 23, 1958., in Gardena, Calif., to James and Margaret (Scotts) Brogdon.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife Rebecca Elizabeth Brogdon, son, Jimi Brogdon of Calif., two stepsons, Herbert (Jennifer) Clark and Joseph (Brianna) Clark of Calif., three brothers, Robert (Cheryl) Brogdon, Kelly (Peggy) Brogdon, and Roger (Cathy) Brogdon, and a sister, Letha Wiley.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.