A celebration of life will be planned for a later time in Illinois., for Rita Kay Johnston, 78, of Cape Fair, Mo.
She died on July 14, 2021. Rita was born on Feb. 26, 1943., in Hannibal, Mo., the daughter of Richard and Florence (Welch) Arnett.
Preceding her in death are her parents and two sisters: Debbie and Carolyn Arnett.
She is survived by her husband, Harry Johnston, three sons, Robbie Johnston of Quincy, Ill., Bradley (Lisa) Johnston of Canton, Mo., and Richard (Ann) Johnston of Fowler, Ill., and a sister, Vicky Harness of Quincy, Ill.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
