Chrystal Lynette Hardisty, 68, of Branson, MO passed away April 14, 2023.
Chrystal was born on February 19, 1955, the daughter of Melvin and Wildon (Gilmore) Cross in Abilene, Kansas. Chrystal was joined in marriage October 31, 1975, to Jim Hardisty.
She is preceded in death by her parents; grandmother, Frieda Gilmore; brother, Patrick Cross; and grandchildren: Cody Miller and Whitney Miller.
Chrystal is survived by her husband of forty-eight years, Jim Hardisty of Branson, MO; daughters: Wendy Miller of Branson, MO, and Christina Johnson of Kansas City, MO; son: Jimmy Hardisty of Tonganoxie, KS; grandchildren: Cory Miller, Chance Miller, Donovan Johnson, Katelyn Hardisty, Christian Hardisty, and Jason Hardisty; and great-grandchildren: Camdyn Miller, Kason Miller, Hudson Miller, Bellamy Miller, and Penelope Hardisty.
A celebration of life will be held 3 p.m. on Sunday April 23, at the pavilion in Leonard Park, S Turk Ave Joplin, MO.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.