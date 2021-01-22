A celebration of life for, Marshelle Ann Burrow, 51, of Blue Eye, Mo., will be Jan. 25, 2021 at 4p.m. at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
She died Jan. 16, 2021.
She was born July 16, 1969 in Marysville, Calif.
She was preceded in death by her mother Sybil Bryant and husband Benny Burrow.
She is survived by her son Trent Bryant of Blue Eye, her companion Randall Tindell of Blue Eye; mother Flora Long of Branson; sister Lisa Spear of Forsyth; and brother Bobby Bohanan of Seattle, Wash.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
