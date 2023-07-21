Carolyn Sue Scott of Omaha, AR passed away on July 17, 2023.
She was born on September 30, 1945.
Sue is survived by her children, Malissa David, Jerry Scott and Roger Scott.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 23, at the Denver Oneness Church of God in Green Forest, AR.
Arrangements are under the direction of Holt Memorial Chapel of Harrison, Arkansas.
