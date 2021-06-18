A celebration of life for Judith Ann Broll, 74, of Hollister, Mo., will be at 11a.m. June 19, 2021, at Faith Life Church, 3701 W. 76 Country Blvd., Branson, Mo., with Pastor Dave Vaughn officiating.
She died on June 12, 2021. Judith was born on Dec. 30, 1946, in St. Cloud, Minn., the daughter of Clifford and Elouise (Wells) Juetten.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Cheryl (Paul) Infante, brother, James Juetten, and brother-in-law, John Langanki.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Broll, two daughters, Lauri (Brian) Pruitt of St. Augustine, Fla., and Lynn (Chris Gregory) Broll of Minneapolis, Minn., one brother, John (Colleen) Juetten of Cookeville, Tenn., and three sisters, Sue Langanki of Buffalo, Minn., Marilee Dunsmore of Richfield, Minn., and Joni Carlstrom of Longville, Minn.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
