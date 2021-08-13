A private burial for Dr. Timothy “Tim” Andrew Taylor, 56, of Branson, Mo., was held
Aug. 11, 2021, at Countryside Memorial Gardens in Owensville, Mo.
He died on Aug. 7, 2021.Timothy was born on Nov. 8, 1964., in Linneus, Maine, the son of George and Betty (Sullivan) Taylor.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Danny Taylor.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Taylor of Branson, Mo., his children, Malissa (Ty) Unger, Emilee (Drew) Curbow Taylor, all of Branson, Mo., his parents, George and Betty Taylor of Branson, Mo., a sister, Debbie Howell of Kan., two brothers, James Taylor of Belize, and Charlie Taylor of Iowa.
Services and burial are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
