Scott D. Frederick, 58, of Denver, CO passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at his parents’ home in Ridgedale, MO.
He was born April 13, 1964 in Amarillo, TX, the son of John Patrick and Sheila Beth (Duncan) Frederick. He was a airplane pilot and transported cargo internationally.
Scott is survived by his parents Pat and Sheila Frederick of Ridgedale, MO; brother Pat Frederick of Olathe, KS; sister Quinn Vanek of Ridgedale, MO; along with his beloved nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
