William Newton, 80, of Branson West, MO passed away on December 1, 2022.
William was born on on August 14, 1942, in San Diego, CA, son of Wilfred Arnold and Rose Virginia (Fay) Newton.
William served his country in the U S Army, was a Motion Picture Engineer for the Army and Air Force Exchange Service, member and Elder at Branson Bible Church, Branson, MO, Gideon, and member of the American Theater Organ Society.
He is survived by his wife Donna Newton of Branson West, MO; two sons Matthew Newton and his wife, Sarah, of Fredericksburg, VA and David Newton and his fiancé, Ruth Robertson of Branson, MO; two daughters Alissa Saffle and her husband, Travys of Forsyth, MO and Laura Canote of Forsyth, MO; one sister Linda Newton of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA; eleven grandchildren, Rylee Saffle, Austin Saffle, Timothy Saffle, Ashlynn Saffle, Garett Newton, Kellan Newton, Lily Canote, Myles Canote, Andrew Robertson, Abigail Robertson, Alexis Robertson and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Branson Bible Church, Branson, MO with Pastor Jeff Griffis officiating. Burial will be in Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090 or to: Wycliffe Bible Translators, P.O. Box 628200, Orlando, FL 32862.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, MO.
