A memorial service will be announced at a later date for Bobby L. Stevenson, 62, of Springfield, Mo.
He died on Jan.12, 2021.
He was preceded in death, by his parents, Delbert Clayton Stevenson and Kathryn Aileen Pogue; one sister, Kathryn “Kathy” Murray; one nephew, David Mahurin.
He is survived by his daughter, Crystal Harmon; four sisters, Debbie Gosvener, Laura Stevenson, Audry Vermillion and Donita Thompson.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home LLC, Forsyth, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.