Leroy James Gregory of Hollister, MO passed away on August 28, 2023.
He was born on July 29, 1943.
Leroy is survived by wife, Joyce Gregory; and three children: James Gregory, Kevin Shane, and Becky Rice.
Leroy will be deeply missed and fondly remembered always.
Services will be Saturday, Sept. 2, in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson. Visitation will begin at 12 p.m. and the funeral service at 1 p.m. with burial to follow at Plumlee Cemetery in Compton, AR.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.