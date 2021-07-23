Joe Allen “Jody” Howell, Jr. 52, died on July 17, 2021.
Joe was born on Dec. 23, 1968. He was son to Joe Howell, Sr. and Shirley (Patrick) Howell.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley.
He is survived by his children, Jairett Howell of Branson, Mo., Brittany Howell of Hollister Mo., his father Joe Howell, Sr. of Walnut Shade, Mo., and sister Krystal Howell of Phoenix, Ariz.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.