Margorie Branson, 84, of Branson, MO passed away on Aug. 9, 2022.
Marjorie was born on Oct. 23, 1937 the daughter of Amos and Ruth DeRossett Harralson.
She is survived by her two daughters; Debbie Harmon of Ridgedale, MO and Pam Harmon of Branson, MO.
Graveside services for Marjorie J. Branson were held on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Slagle Cemetery near Brighton, MO under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home of Branson.
