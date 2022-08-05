It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the passing of Jennifer Dawn (Brown) Johns on July 22, 2022.
Jennifer was born on July 6, 1974, in Branson, Missouri and that’s about all she’d want us to say. We cannot submit a traditional obituary, because Jen was not a conventional person. Honestly, she would be rather miffed that we submitted one at all. We ask her forgiveness and we write this announcement in hopes of reaching those who knew Jen, or any members of her family. We want people to think of her and smile because she gave us so many reasons to smile.
Of all her wonderful qualities, her best one was simply being herself. If you were in Jen’s universe, you were in for a fun ride. Possessing a sharp wit and always quick to laugh, she was simply a person you wanted to spend time with. Those who didn’t know her quickly learned that despite her diminutive size, Jen was no shrinking violet. As the saying goes, she was whiskey in a tea cup. She was not shy and would often be the life of the party in a room of strangers. She was also quick to call BS and could eviscerate the biggest of men with her sharp tongue or a withering look. Always quick to defend her family and friends, Jen was never afraid to stand up for herself or others. She was a true force of nature and our family’s spark plug. She kept us all on our toes, she kept us laughing, and she kept us believing in the best of ourselves. We are blessed to call this effervescent, hilarious, feisty, and strong-willed girl ours. We are unsure how someone so little can leave such a gigantic void.
Lastly, we want to say that Jen was an amazing mother. When Braeden was born it was as if her heart put on a face and walked into the world. He is blessed with his mother’s perseverance and perfectly honed sarcasm; his father’s strength and boyish enthusiasm; his GG’s compassionate heart and love of animals; and the quick wit of his beloved Uncle Farty Pants (sorry Derek, your big sis would have relished one last dig).
Jennifer is survived by her husband, Jacen Johns; her son, Braeden Johns; her mother, Danita (Turner) Brown; her brother, Derek Brown: her father, Gary Brown; as well as a loving and loyal group of extended family.
There are no plans for local services. A Celebration of Life will be held on August 27th in North Carolina.
