Charles “Chuckie” Emory Caldwell Jr, 32, of Forsyth, MO passed away February 26, 2023.
Chuckie was born on November 13, 1990 in Springfield, MO.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Rosemary Caldwell; grandpa, Emory Caldwell; and nephew, Leo Baldwin.
Chuckie is survived by his father, Chuck Emory Caldwell Sr. of Forsyth, MO; three sisters: Kay Caldwell of Cedar Creek, MO, Novella Baldwin of Taneyville, MO, and Jennie Tennenbaum of Marionville, MO; two sons; nieces and nephews: Noelle, Desiree, Tilly, Nicholas, and Night; as well several aunts and uncles.
There will be two celebrations of life: 12 p.m. on Saturday March 11 at his sister’s home in Marionville, MO and another with his work family at Big Whiskeys in Branson, MO at a later date.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.