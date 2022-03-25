Graveside services for Patty L. Horn, 66, of Lampe, Mo.,will be held at 2p.m. March 27, 2022 at the Blue Eye Cemetery under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Mo.
Visitation will be on, March 26, 2022 from 2 to 4p.m. until at the funeral home.
She died March 23, 2022.
Patty was born on Oct.15, 1955 in Twin Falls, Idaho the daughter of Wayne and Betty Nelson Parton.
She is survived by her husband, Chester Lavelt Horn of the home, children, Scotti Horn, Tonya Falk and Amber Murray and her mother Betty Parton.
