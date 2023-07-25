Betty Lou Dailey of Sparta, MO passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023.
She was born on July 16, 1936.
Betty is survived by sons: Tim Dailey, and Kevin Dailey; and daughters: D Upchurch, Tina Stifel, Kim Hutchins, Melissa Dailey and Becca Rankin.
Services were held on Tuesday, July 25, at the Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Burial followed in the Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
