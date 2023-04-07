Richard “Rich” Neil Jacobsen, 84, of Branson, MO passed away March 31, 2023.
Rich was born on July 28, 1938, the son of Earl and Rose (Krenn) Jacobsen in Chicago, Illinois. Rich married Nancy Jo Town on August 28, 2003. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
Rich is survived by his wife of twenty years, Nancy Town-Jacobsen of Branson, MO; two sons: Kenneth Jacobsen of Tampa, FL, and Richard (Cathy) Jacobsen of Valparaiso, IN; and one granddaughter; stepchildren: Michelle (Richard) Strauss of Staunton, Il, Richard (Tammy) Clousing of Munster, IN, and Pamela (Brian) Dooley of Highland, IN; and nine step-grandchildren.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, April 29, 12 p.m. at Friendly Baptist Church in Branson, MO. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project at www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
