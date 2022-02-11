The family of Sylvia Woods, 82, will hold a private services at a later date.
She died on Feb. 5, 2022. Sylvia was born on Dec. 13 1939, in Quincy, Ill., to Edison & Myrtle (Martin) Walker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Francis., son, Francis Woods, Jr., brothers, Daniel, Kenshaw, Perry and Joseph Walker and sisters, Maybelle and Margaret Walker and Edith Griffin.
Sylvia, loving mom to Daniel Woods, Robert Woods, Nancy Kramer and Edith Shrum, adored sister of Daniella Walker, Carol Sharon Walker and Pauline Walker
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson, Mo.
