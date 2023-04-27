Harlan Mitchell “Mitch” Keirsey, 67, passed away on Sunday, April 23rd, 2023.
Mitch was born to Harlan and Ann Keirsey on August 9th, 1955 in Clinton, MO.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harlan Keirsey.
Mitch is survived by his mother, Ann Keirsey; wife, Gail Keirsey; children, Kayla Keirsey and Ryan Keirsey; siblings, Suzanne Strickland, and Michael Keirsey; and all his many nieces, nephews, and great nieces/nephews.
A celebration of life gathering will be held at Integrity Hills Chapel located at 280 Integrity Hills Dr, Ridgedale, MO on Friday, April 28. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. and the Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers you’re welcome to donate towards the planting of a tree at Ozarks Memorial Parks Cemetery. Please send donations to, 1638 E State Hwy 76, Branson, MO 65616 and write in memory of Mitch Keirsey.
Arrangements under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home.
