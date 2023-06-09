Robert “Bob” Michael Johnson, 60, of Branson, MO passed away on May 30, 2023.
Bob was born on February 20, 1963 in MA at the Otis Air Force Base, the son of Walter William Johnson, Jr. and Carole Patricia Hand.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Walter Williams Johnson, III.
Bob is survived by his wife Donna Johnson; two daughters, Sabrina Johnson (Joe Woods) of Paris, TX, Sherene Johnson (Roger) of Paris, TX and son David (Jessica) Smith of Paris, TX; three step-children, Shawn Winton (Bridget) of Branson, Danny Anderson and Kimberly Klemptner of San Antonio, TX; two brothers, Bill (Darlene) Johnson of LeRoy, IL and Cecil (Michelle) Johnson of MI; sister, Falinda Carson of DE; three special nieces, Karen Morris, Sandra Carson of DE and Mellissa Carson Morales of MD along with numerous grandchildren. He also had countless friends and extended family.
Memorial services will be held on Sunday, June 11 at 6 p.m. in the Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. All are invited to spend time proceeding the funeral for light snacks and a time of fellowship at 217 Veterans Blvd, Branson, MO.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
