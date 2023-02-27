Clifton “Cliff” Ray Braschler, 84, passed away on February 15, 2023 in Branson, MO.
Cliff was born on October 12, 1938, in Doniphan, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Paul and Lucille Braschler; stepmother, Emma Braschler; and sister, Glenna Wandling.
Cliff is survived by his wife of 61 years, Janice Braschler; daughter, Sherri Braschler-Weiss (Rex) of Ozark, MO; sons: Todd Braschler (Claudia) of Branson, MO, Paul Braschler (Merissa) of Harrison, AR, and Rick Braschler (Julie) of Branson, MO; and twenty-one grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of these worthy causes near to Cliff’s heart: Todd Braschler Ministrieshttps://toddbraschler.com/shopping, Kanakuk Ministries https://kanakuk.com/donate, Crossroads Community Church Music Ministry https://crossroadsharrison.org/give, or American Cancer Society https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on March 12, at Crossroads Community Church, 2658 Old Bergman Road in Harrison, AR with Johnny Walters officiating. The Braschler family will be welcoming guests starting at 2 p.m. in the main sanctuary.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.