A memorial service will be held at a later date for Vickie Sue Barker, 57, of Lampe, Mo.
She died on Dec. 25, 2021. Vickie ws born on July 1, 1964, in Landstuhl, Germany, the daughter of Peggy Sue White and James Ronald Barker.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Peggy, husband, Wesley Jarvis, maternal grandparents, Ira and Alma White, and paternal grandparents, Clyde and Edith Barker.
she passed his “sunshine quit shining”.
She is survived by her father and stepmother, Ron and Susie Barker of Marlin, Texas,
two brothers, Ronnie White and Rick (Jeannie) Barker of Blue Eye, Mo., sister, Lisa Blevins of Blue Eye, Mo., sister-in-law, Laura Sweazea of Hollister, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.