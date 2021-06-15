A celebration of life will be held at a later time for Harvey William Sparks Jr., 71, of Branson, Mo.
He died on June 8, 2021. Harvey was born on Aug. 11, 1949, in Kansas City, Mo., the son of Harvey William Sparks Sr. and Dorothy Francis (Bost) Sparks.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Patsy Kirby.
He is survived by his wife of two years, Rebecca Sparks, three sons, Ryan Sparks of Wy. Co., Kan., Sean Sparks of Olathe, Kan., and Jimmy Sparks of Shawnee, Kan., and daughter, Tamera Wilcox of Calif., stepson, James Brinton of Merriam, Kan., stepdaughter, Shannon Rode of Jacksonville, Fla., stepson, Harry Patrick Brinton of Kissimmee, Fla., his sister, Virginia Sparks of Lake Lotawana, Mo., and brother, Lee Sparks of Naples, Fla.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
