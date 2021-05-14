A celebration of life will be held at a later time for Robert “Steven” Wilson, age 66, of Hollister, Mo.
He died on May 10, 2021. Robert was born on Aug. 11, 1954., to Patty and Jimmy Wilson.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy and Patty Wilson, and his brother, David Wilson.
He is survived by many friends, including his dear friend Wanda, first cousins, Edward Wilson, Alan Wilson, Marcia Wilson Blevins, Sarita Wilson Cain, and Michele Wilson, and two nephews, Cole Wilson and Eric Wilson.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
