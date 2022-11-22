Deborah Lynn Keeler, 67, of Hollister, MO passed away on November 17, 2022, in Springfield, Missouri.
Debbie was born on October 12, 1955, in Anaheim, CA, the daughter of Charles and Barbara (Brooks) Allison.
She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Charles Allison, Jr.
Debbie is survived by her four children Marvin Herman Jr. of Branson, MO, Shawna Herman of Loveland, CO, Luis (Asuka) Gallardo Jr. of Edmond, OK, and Danielle (Juan) Cantu of Denver, CO; eleven grandchildren Emily, Jackson, Ammie, Benjamin, Skyler, Sebastian, Kenji, Tristan, Kailani, Yvaine, and Melanie; two great-grandchildren Christian and Gabriel; four siblings Cecil (Sandy) Allison of Scappoose, OR, Anna McConnell of Branson, MO, Charlene Laslo of Evans, CO, and Kevin (Tammie) Allison of Memphis, TN; and numerous friends and extended family.
No formal services are currently planned.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
