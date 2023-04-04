Dorothy Lucille Hopper passed away on April 1, 2023, at the Shepard of the Hills Care Center.
Dorothy Lucille Hopper was born July 27, 1925 in Omaha, AR. She married Rufus Hopper on Nov. 30, 1940.
She was preceded by her parents, James E. and Thelma C. (Sears) DeLong; husband, a daughter Sherron Keithley, a son Walter Hopper and three siblings Roy DeLong, James DeLong and Betty Berry.
Dorothy is survived by two sons and their wives Alfred Hopper and Ruby of Hollister; James R. Hopper and Cindie of Branson; a sister Rose Coker of Blue Eye, Mo.; four grandchildren Brenda Smith (Reuben), James Hopper (Erin), Jonathan Hopper, Benjamin Hopper (Nicole); and nine great grandchildren.
Funeral service was Tuesday, April 4, at Snapp Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory. Pastor Shetha Coffelt will officiate. Burial will follow in the Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson. Dorothy entered into rest April 1, 2023, at the Shepherd of the Hills Care Center. Visitation will be Tuesday April 4, at 1:00 PM until service time.
Arrangments under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
