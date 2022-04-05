A celebration of life for Michael Edward Swick Jr., 62, of Branson, Mo. and his mother will be held later this this summer.
He died on March 23, 2022. Michael was born on April 13, 1959, in Evanston, Illinois, the son of Michael Swick Sr. and Jacquelyn (McGuire) Dresser.
He is preceded in death by his mother.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Swick, son, Michael Green, father, Michael Swick Sr., nine siblings, Victoria (Rodney) Daniels, Elizabeth (Scott Turner) Maddy, Gabriella Ritchie, Ana Gray, Katherine Lassally, Eduardo Swick, Sarah Kelly, Joey Swick and Josh Swick.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
