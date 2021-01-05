Burial for Wilbur Glenn Wilkins, 76, of Hollister, Mo., with full military honors, will take place at 1 p.m. Jan. 7, 2021 at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Mo.
He died Dec. 28, 2020.
He was born Oct. 6, 1944, in Shreveport, La., the son of Ena (Edwards) Wilkins and Robert Willard Wilkins.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Elaine Wilkins and Gloria Joe Rivers; a son, Ronald Wilkins; and niece, Jo Jo Cole.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly Wilkins of the home; a son, Mark Wilkins of Hollister, Mo.; and three brothers: Douglas (Rita) Wilkins of Georgetown, La., Kevin Wilkins of North Carolina, and Robert (Carol) Wilkins of Oklahoma. He is also survived by five sisters, Barbara Crouch of Madisonville, Texas, Rosie Walters of Bentley, La., Sandy Delmar of South Carolina, Bonnie Wilkins of North Carolina, and Carol Horn of Tomball, Texas; as well as a brother-in-law, Jimmy Longino.
Arrangements and services are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
