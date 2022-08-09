Ret. U.S. Army Col. Michael Allen Turner, 61, of Leavenworth, KS passed away on Aug. 1, 2022.
Michael was born Nov. 24, 1960, in Los Angeles, CA the son of John Allen and Ann Shirlene (Rush) Turner.
On Dec. 26, 1987, Michael married Heather Lu Robinson in Pittsburg, KS.
Michael was in the United States Army, serving multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He also worked for the Dept. of Distance Education for the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion and Combat Veteran’s Motorcycle Association.
He is survived by his wife, Heather; a son Jonathan Turner and wife, Caitlyn Visocsky; two daughters, Kayleigh Turner and fiancé, Ricky Huffman, both of Kansas City, KS, and Shelby Armstrong and husband, Evann of Prairie Village, KS; a sister, Erin Holcomb of Branson, MO; and three grandchildren, Dorryen Poke, Raymond Huffman and Marceline Turner Visocsky.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the R.L. Leintz Funeral Home.
A graveside service with military honors will be held following the visitation at Leavenworth National Cemetery. I
In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to Mission 22, Patriot Outreach Inc. or Stop Soldier Suicide.
