Darrell Blevins of Omaha Arkansas passed away in his home Tuesday October 4, 2022.
He was born in Branson, Missouri on June 30, 1957 to JT and Barbara Blevins of whom have both proceeded him in death along with his wife Linda.
He is survived by his sons and their families, Toby and Cara Blevins of Forsyth Missouri and their children Ryanne, Emmy and Maverick, Chance and Brittanie Blevins of Omaha Arkansas, and Cory Freeman and his children Kayla, Logan and Caden of Tulsa Oklahoma.
Services will be Monday, October 10, 2022 in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will begin at 12:00 PM and the funeral service at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
