Memorial Service for Sharon Jean Grotts, 68 of Forsyth, Mo., Will be held at 1p.m. May 8, 2021, In the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home in Forsyth, Mo.
She died on April 30, 2021.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Neil Grotts, And three sons, Shane Smith, Donavon (Shalina) Grotts, Elliot Grotts, One daughter Amy (Dave) Gorski
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
