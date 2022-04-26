A visitation for John Gillispie, 69, of Branson, MO, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., April 27, 2022 at Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson, MO.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., April 28, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Branson with Pastor Jeff Wilcox officiating. Burial will follow in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery in Branson, MO.
He died on April 22, 2022.
John was born on July 19, 1952 in Fort Leonard Wood, MO, to Roy and Lura Gillispie.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Dr. Roy and Lura Gillispie, and father-in-law Bob Powers.
He is survived by his wife Beth, children Chris, Joseph, Benjamin, Leigh Ann, their spouses Josh, Michelle, and Abby, his mother-in-law Joan Powers, brother Jack Gillispie, sisters Beth Huddleston and Jan Stevens.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson, MO.
