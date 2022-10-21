LaVerne Viola Baker, 89, of Kimberling City, MO, passed away October 18, 2022.
LaVerne was born on February 24, 1933, in St. Louis, MO, daughter of Frank and Hilda Seiberlich.
She was preceded in death by her parents and only sister, Marilyn Dwyer and son, David Neigglemann.
LaVerne is survived by her husband Frank Baker of Kimberling City, MO; brother Frank Seiberlich and wife Sharon of Washington, MO; daughter Nansi Vos and son-in-law Tom of St. Joseph, MN; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, 4 to 6 p.m. at Stumpff Funeral Chapel Kimberling City, MO.
The family has requested donations to the Alzheimer’s Association in lieu of flowers.
Interment will be held at a later date in the Santa Maria District Cemetery in Santa Maria, CA.
Arrangements were under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, MO.
