No services are planned at this time for Beverly Jean Jung, 68, of Shell Knob, Mo.
Beverly died on Feb. 18, 2022. She was born on Nov. 18, 1953, in Columbus, Kan.,the daughter of Orville and Arlene (Turner) Hamilton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, David and Steven, and her husband, Karl Jung.
She is survived by her daughters, Brandy Evans of Shell Knob, Mo., Cyndi Jung and Carla Jung of Calif., son, Timothy Jung of Shell Knob, Mo., and sister, Shirley Hamilty.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.