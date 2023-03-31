David Emerson Cooper, 62, of Forsyth, MO passed away on March 26, 2023.
David was born September 27, 1960 in Wichita, KS.
He is preceded in death by his parents Lois (Bolt) Cooper and William (Bill) Cooper, and Step-Mom Ruth Raetz Cooper.
David is Survived by, his children; Adam Cooper, of Colby, KS, Jacob Cooper and Wife Angie, of the Bitterroot Valley in MT, Steven Cooper and Wife Kimberly, of Forsyth, MO, and Isaac Cooper, of the greater Kansas City area, his grandchildren; Calvin Cooper, Janeva Cooper, Kipton Cooper, Lincoln Cooper, Finley Cooper, and Emarie Cooper, his sisters Trish Fenske and Marilyn Cassel (Christopher), his step siblings; Janis Sims (Duane), Debbie Svenvold, Sharon Weaver, Mark Raetz (Brenda), Laurie Pottorff (Michael), Murray Raetz (Regina), and Tom Raetz
Funeral services were held on Friday, March 31 at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson with burial to follow at Schupbach Cemetery at Spokane, MO.
Visitation was held on Thursday, March 30, at the funeral home.
Arrangments under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home, Branson.
