Bob Mabe, 92, passed away on July, 21, 2022.
Bob was born February 10, 1930. He sang professionally for 75 plus years and even sang to his nurses on his death bed.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, six brothers and four sisters.
Bob is survived by his wife Sue Mabe; children Barry Mabe (Donna), Terry Mabe (Bev), Jewelene Freeman, Ronda Ayres (Pat), Duane Wilkinson (Sandy), Jeremy Mabe (Angie), Sang Bealer, and Jon Siviravong (Samantha); 28 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; and sisters Joan Bilyeu and Sharon Michel.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, July 26th, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Friendly Baptist Church 2751 Kirkland Dr, Branson, MO. Family time will be from 5 to 6 p.m..
Funeral services will be the following morning Wednesday July 27th, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Woodland Hills Family Church, located at 3953 Green Mountain Dr, Branson, MO. Graveside services immediately following at Highlandville Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
